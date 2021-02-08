Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is DraftKings Star Jessie Coffield In TV Commercial? ‘The Sweat’

by in Sports | February 8, 2021

jessie Coffield in Draft Kings super bowl ad

Jessie Coffield in DraftKings Super Bowl ad (DraftKings)

If you’ve watched any sporting event on TV, you’ve seen Jessie Coffield at least once during the commercial break. She’s the gorgeous blonde in the black leather jacket promoting DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), the digital sports entertainment and gaming company launched by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish, and Paul Liberman in 2012.

Download the free app

Jessie isn’t just a pretty face. The on-camera host of DraftKings’ “The Sweat” graduated from Boston College (class of 2013) and was Captain of the school’s Division I women’s lacrosse team.

Before hosting DraftKings’ “The Sweat” in Boston, Jessie was an anchor at Lax Sports Network.

And while a college student, she was an intern with the MLB’s legendary Boston Red Sox and the Washington Capitals NHL Hockey Team. Check out her pre-DraftKings reel above.

Sorry, fellas — Jessie is engaged. See cute couple pic above.

Simple Share Buttons