Who Is Dr. Charles’ Teenage Daughter Anna on ‘Chicago Med’?

In the Chicago Med episode ‘When Your Heart Rules Your Head,’ while Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) finds continued success in his trial, Dr. Daniel Charles’ (Oliver Platt) daughter, Anna, receives life-changing news. Based on the photo above, it appears an emergency medicine fellow Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) is the one to deliver the news to Anna. Keep in mind: Natalie specializes in pediatrics!

CHICAGO MED: (l-r) Torrey DeVitto, Hannah Alligood (Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Last time we saw Anna, in the November 2020 episode ‘Those Things Hidden in Plain Sight,’ she urgently called her father to her mother Susie’s house. While Susie received treatment at the hospital for a stomach ulcer, Anna revealed to her father that Susie is planning on moving them to Arizona.

Anna Charles is portrayed by Hannah Alligood. The 17-year-old actress is also known for her roles on FX’s Better Things (Frankie), and in films including Miracles from Heaven (Haley), and Paper Towns (Young Margo/Cara Delevingne), among others.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.