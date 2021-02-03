Who Is Darlene’s Unhelpful Assistant Lisa at Wellman’s Plastics on ‘The Conners’?

On The Conners episode ‘Who Are Bosses, Boats and Eckart Tolle’, while Chuck’s (James Pickens, Jr.) new purchase of a boat creates a rift between him and Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hires her first assistant, Lisa, at Wellman’s Plastics but soon realizes Lisa is anything but helpful, leading Darlene to question her decision.

[Related: Who Is Transgender Factory Supervisor Robin, Darlene’s Friend on ‘The Conners’?]

Emily Pendergast on THE CONNERS (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Lisa is portrayed by Emily Pendergast. She’s best known for her role as Beth Ryan on Veep with Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her character Beth was the “enthusiastically ignorant” wife of presidential candidate Sen. Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons) on the seventh and final season.

You can see Emily next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy We Broke Up, which was directed and co-written by Jeff Rosenberg (The Good Place, Veep, OJ: The Musical).

Pendergast, Gilbert on THE CONNERS (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Or, maybe you recognize Emily from the hilarious FOX NFL “A Beautiful Mind” sketch below!

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after American Housewife at 8:30 pm, and The Goldbergs at 8 pm.