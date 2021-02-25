Who Is Carol’s Redhead Lawyer Hannah on ‘Superstore’?

In the Superstore episode ‘Depositions,’ everyone who worked with Carol (Irene White) the day she was electrocuted on the job is being deposed by Carol’s gorgeous red-haired lawyer Hannah. The nervous reactions of each employer while grilled by Hannah and on camera is hilarious. Dina (Lauren Ash), who is reminded that everything she says is under oath, wins the cake.

Hannah is portrayed by Maria Thayer. She’s best known for her roles on A.P. Bio (Molly), Those Who Can’t (Abbey), You’re the Worst (Sheila), The Mindy Project (Courtney), Gotham (Scottie Mullens), Cougar Town (Riggs), Eagleheart with Chris Elliott (Susie Wagner), and Strangers with Candy with Amy Sedaris (Tammi Littlenut), among many others.

