Who Is Bronx SVU Lieutenant Carolyn Barek on ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Hunt, Trap, Rap, And Release,’ when the team tries to track down a serial rapist with six victims in Manhattan and the Bronx, NYPD Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) pays a visit to the Bronx SVU, which is led by Lt. Carolyn Barek. When Benson suggests teaming up, Barek says, “Why? It’s a Bronx case.”

Lt. Barek is portrayed by Annabella Sciorra, who is reprising the role from her days on Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2005-2006).

Annabella is best known for her roles in blockbuster movies including Cop Land with Sylvester Stallone (Liz Randone), Underworld with Kevin Costner (Dr. Leah), The Hand That Rocks the Cradle with Rebecca De Morney (Claire), Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever (Angie Tucci), and Cadillac Man with Robin Williams (Donna), among many others.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after American Ninja Warrior at 8 pm.