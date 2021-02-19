‘Magnum PI’ Blonde Bartender Suzy Married to Boss Rick In Real Life

On the Magnum PI episode ‘The Big Payback,’ Higgins (Perita Weeks) is abducted. When Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill) aren’t trying to track her down and release her, Rick asks Magnum if he would ask Rick’s employee, blonde bartender Suzy out on a date for him. “I’ve got it bad,” Rick tells Magnum. But it’s awkward: Rick is Suzy’s boss.

Magnum PI, L-R: Betsy Phillips, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill (CBS screengrab)

Suzy Madison is portrayed by Betsy Phillips — in real life, she’s married to actor Zachary Knighton who plays Rick!

Betsy is a new mom (it’s a boy!) and just happens to look amazing in a string bikini as seen below.

Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right after MacGyver at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods starring the original Magnum Tom Selleck at 10 pm.