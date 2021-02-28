Who Is Amanda Seyfried’s Husband Actor Thomas Sadoski? ‘The Mimic’

For her role in the Netflix film Mank, American actress Amanda Seyfried has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Her co-star Gary Oldman has been nominated for Best Actor and David Fincher for Best Director.

When not on a movie set, Amanda Seyfried spends time with her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy in the John Wick movies, Paul in Wild, Don on The Newsroom). He most recently starred in the hilarious CBS sitcom Life in Pieces. Check out his latest film The Mimic; trailer below.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, February 28 at 8 pm on NBC.