Who Is 21-Year-Old Blogger Bridget In ‘Deadly Sugar Daddy’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Her Deadly Sugar Daddy (also known as Sugar Daddy Murder) is college graduate and aspiring blogger Bridget. When she moves from Arizona to Los Angeles with her best friend Lindsay (Aubrey Reynolds), Bridget takes a job as an executive assistant to pay the bills.

Working for business tycoon Anthony Gloss (Brent Bailey) has its perks — including a $10,000/month salary! — but Bridget soon learns that her new lifestyle comes at a deadly price.

Bridget is portrayed by Lauren Swickard (formerly known as Lorynn York). In December 2019, she married General Hospital star Joshua Swickard (Harrison Chase).

The talented and attractive couple starred together in the 2020 Netflix romcom A California Christmas (Lauren wrote the script) – and they’re making a sequel, A California Christmas: City Lights.

Her Deadly Sugar Daddy airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, February 4 at 8 pm.