Where Was ‘Story of Us’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Waterford Town, Bookstore Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie The Story of Us is bookstore owner Jamie (Maggie Lawson, Jules on Psych). She goes into panic mode when she finds out the town of Waterford is working on a new development that threatens the existence of her bookstore, True Love Bookstore and Cafe. She does have one advantage: the architect on the job is her “first love” Sawyer (Sam Page).

The Story of Us was filmed in the “artsy” small town of Fernwood in Greater Victoria in British Columbia, Canada. See photos above. Its Main Street is known for its bookstores, cafes (see below) and “hip” stores that sell vintage clothing and vinyl records, among other goods.

The Story of Us will air again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, February 8 at 9 pm, but you can watch it whenever you like online!