Where Was ‘Nature of Love’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Glamping Resort Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Nature of Love (also known as Love & Glamping) is single city girl Katie (Emilie Ullerup). When sent to the “wild” mountains to write an article about a glamping resort, there she meets nature guide Will (Christopher Russell). The gorgeous and rugged outdoorsman helps Katie face her fear of, well, nature.

Nature of Love was filmed in the town of Squamish, British Columbia in Canada. Forestry was the main industry in the area, and the town’s largest employer was a pulp mill until it closed in 2006.

Since then, Squamish has become a popular tourist spot for outdoor recreation especially among city folk who live in nearby Vancouver which is less than an hour away.

There are a handful of “glamping” resorts in Squamish including Executive Suites Hotel & Resort and Mountain Fun Base Camp.

Nature of Love will air again on Hallmark Channel on Thursday, February 4 at 9 pm.