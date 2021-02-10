Where Was ‘My Secret Valentine’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Grange Vineyards Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie My Secret Valentine is Chloe Grange (Lacey Chabert), the general manager of a fancy restaurant in Portland. When she’s called home to her family’s winery — Grange Family Vineyards — in Oregon wine country, she learns that her father Truman (Peter MacNeill) is retiring and plans to sell the winery. She ends up falling for the sales rep Seth (Andrew W. Walker) who intends on buying her family’s winery.

My Secret Valentine was not filmed in Oregon; it was filmed at Grange of Prince Edward Vineyards and Estate Winery which is located in the town of Hillier in Ontario, Canada (population roughly 100.)

Below is photo and some info on the real Granger Girls — Caroline and her daughter Maggie!

My Secret Valentine will air again on Hallmark Channel on Wednesday, February 10 at 7 pm.