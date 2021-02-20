Where Was ‘Mix Up in the Mediterranean’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Where Is Malta?

In the Hallmark Channel movie Mix Up in the Mediterranean, Meg (Jessica Lowndes) travels to the gorgeous country of Malta (which is situated on the Mediterranean Sea) to judge a culinary contest. She finds herself in a professional and personal conundrum when she falls for one of the contestants (Jeremy Jordan). Not only is she supposed to be unbiased at work, but he’s married!

Mix Up in the Mediterranean was really filmed in Malta — it would be difficult to imitate the breathtaking scenery of the South European archipelago in the Mediterranean! Malta, which gained its independence from the United Kingdom in 1964, is approximately 50 miles south of Italy and is a popular tourist destination with its warm climate (average temperature is 73 degrees).

Mix Up in the Mediterranean premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 20 at 9 pm.