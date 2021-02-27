Where Was ‘It Way Always You’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Treehouse For Rent?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie It Was Always You is newly engaged Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart). Her world turns upside down when her fiancée’s adventurous brother David (Tyler Hynes) returns home. They spend a lot of time together: David encourages Elizabeth to rip up her lists and try oysters and climb up to a tree house using a rope ladder.

It Way Always You was filmed on Vancouver Island, where there are several treehouses available as rentals. The double-decker treehouse featured in the film (which is on Salt Spring Island) looks dreamy with the twinkle lights at sunset. And Tyler Hynes sitting in it while strumming a guitar is icing on the cake.

It Was Always You premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 27 at 9 pm.