Where Was ‘A Valentine’s Match’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Oregon Town Real?

In the Hallmark Channel movie A Valentine’s Match, after losing her job, San Francisco reality TV host Natalie Simmons (Bethany Joy Lenz) returns to her small hometown in Oregon for Valentine’s Day.

There she finds herself running the town festival’s auction with her ex-fiancé Zach Williams (Luke Macfarlane) thanks to two scheming mothers. Natalie’s mom Alicia is portrayed by Mary-Margaret Humes; Zach’s mom Sue is portrayed by Karen Kruper.

Alas, A Valentine’s Match was not filmed in Oregon. Like many Hallmark Channel movies, it was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The “Hudson Hardware” store (see photos below) is really family-owned Alder Grove Home Center in, you guessed it, Alder Grove, which is about 37 miles east of Vancouver.

A Valentine’s Match airs on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, February 2 at 7 pm, but you can watch it whenever you like!