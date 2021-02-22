Where Was ‘A Summer Romance’ Hallmark Movie Filmed? Is Montana Ranch Real?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie A Summer Romance is Samantha Walker (Erin Krakow, When Calls the Heart). When handsome New York City Slicker developer Richard Belmont (Ryan Paevey) knocks on her door looking to buy her family’s financially struggling Montana ranch, she declines the offer. But Richard is persistent (he wants to build a resort on the 2500 acres). As he tries to win her ranch, he ends up winning Sam’s heart.

Although Richard is driven in the Bighorn Car Service pickup truck with a Montana license plate (the “Big Sky Country” state is known for its Bighorn sheep), alas, A Summer Romance was not filmed in Montana. Like many Hallmark movies, it was filmed in the Vancouver area of British Columbia in Canada. That said, there are plenty of dude ranches to visit and/or rent in Montana!

A Summer Romance airs again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, February 22 at 7 pm.