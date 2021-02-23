Where Is ‘Superman and Lois’ Filmed? Is Smallville Town Real?

The new CW series Superman and Lois shines a light on the world’s most famous superhero and his Daily Planet journalist wife. Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) return to Clark’s rural hometown of Smallville with their two sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin).

Superman and Lois was filmed in Surrey, British Columbia in Canada, where the original CW series Smallville was filmed for ten years from 2001 to 2011. For Superman and Lois, Warner Brothers Entertainment invested $1.5 million to recreate the town of Smallville in Surrey.

Superman & Lois return to Cloverville. @CityofSurrey working on long term deal with WB for a production set. Construction underway…paving over kryptonite shortly! @yvrshoots @WhatsFilmingON @creativebcs pic.twitter.com/KbFx1Tgnui — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) September 16, 2020

The production company was granted three-years of use of Surrey’s Cloverdale Fairgrounds. According to the Mayor of Surrey, the Superman and Lois production team hired approximately 200 locals to help construct the set on the Fairgrounds’ 138 acres of land.

Superman and Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.