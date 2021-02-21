Who Is Gas Station Owner Joseph Canfield on ‘When Calls the Heart’?

On the Season 8 premiere episode of When Calls the Heart, ‘Open Season,’ Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) tries to come to terms with how she feels about Canadian Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and saloon owner Lucas (Chris McNally). Meanwhile, Faith (Andrea Brooks) arrives back from medical school, newlyweds Jesse (Aren Buchholz) and Clara (Eva Bourne) have issues, and unemployed Fiona (Kayla Wallace) goes job hunting.

Plus, four new characters will be introduced – The Canfields, a family of four who are interested in buying the Hope Valley gas station. Yes, Lucas drives a car through town. Father/husband Joseph is portrayed by Viv Leacock (Bobby Reeves on Batwoman); his wife Minnie is portrayed by Natasha Burnett; and their two children Angela and Cooper are portrayed by Viv’s real-life children Vienna and Elias Leacock. See Viv with his real wife and three children below!

When Calls the Hearts airs Sundays at 9 pm on Hallmark Channel.