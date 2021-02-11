‘The Wrong Valentine’ Star Flaunts Minimalistic Bikini, “Black Owned Brands Just Hit Different”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Wrong Valentine is high school senior Emily (Mariah Robinson). After her father’s passing, the gorgeous young teen tries to put herself out there. She’s a bright student but doesn’t have the easiest time making friends. Luckily, Emily receives the help of Ms. Connelly (Vivica A. Fox) and catches the eye of the new boy at school, David (Evan Adams), who wants to be Emily’s Valentine, but has ulterior motives!

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Mariah Robinson enjoys the outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Mariah captioned the collage of green bikini pics below “Black owned brands just hit different.” She’s wearing a suit by Riot Swim, which describes itself as “Sexy, luxe, minimalistic swimwear.”

The Wrong Valentine premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, February 11 at 8 pm.