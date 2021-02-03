‘The Goldbergs’ Star Sadie Stanley Flaunts “Sick Plethora” of Photos

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Geoff’s New Hat,” while Beverly (Wendi Covey-McLendon) convinces Murray (Jeff Garlin) to get a hot tub to spark romance and spend time together, at college, Geoff (Sam Lerner) decides to try out a new look for himself (a hat), which is not well received by Barry (Troy Gentile). Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) girlfriend Brea Bee is portrayed by Sadie Stanley.

When not filming The Goldbergs, 19-year-old Sadie Stanley (Disney’s Kim Possible) is often in front of a camera as seen in the “plethora of photos” below. Sadie, who’s wearing a white corset top, is modeling and promoting her roommate’s jewelry collection or as Sadie refers to them “handmade trendy ass cute ass pieces.” Young filmmaker Luke Mullen (Disney’s Andi Mack) replied, “sick plethora brah.“

