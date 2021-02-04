Teri Hatcher ‘Drop Dead Gorg’ In Kimono Jacket on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

On Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak and professional letter turning Vanna White welcome three celebrities to the Wheel as they play for charities. Former Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher plays for The People Concern with The Price Is Right host Drew Carey and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

Teri Hatcher looks stunning in a blue kimono jacket and slimming black pants and heels.

The “drop dead gorg” look matched Teri’s enthusiasm on the show. As one fan wrote: “Your enthusiasm during this show was awesome!! Soo freaking amazing!!”

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC.