Temptation Island: Feisty Latina Sophia Perez Oozes In Gold Lamé Bikini

The popular reality dating TV series Temptation Island is back. On the season premiere episode ‘Don’t Drop A Dime For A Nickel,’ four new couples travel to Maui, Hawaii and meet the 24 sexy single men and women who are looking to break them up. One of the most memorable of the 24 is 23-year-old Miami makeup artist Sophia Perez.

As seen in the video above, Sophia struts and introduces herself as a “feisty Latina, here to spice up your love lives.” With one hand on a hip and the other pointing at the four men, Sophia oozes with confidence in a gold lamé string bikini top and matching ruched tankini skirt. Go, Sophia, go!

Temptation Island airs Mondays at 10 pm on Bravo, right after Below Deck at 9 pm.