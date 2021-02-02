‘Swear Words’ Comedian Nikki Glazer Rocks Snakeskin Boots on ‘To Tell the Truth’

On Season 6 of the TV game show To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes three new celebrity panelists to the stage: actor Adam Rodriguez, and stand-up comedians Lil Rel Howery and Nikki Glaser. Together, they try to identify the real first African American Rockette, a ghost hunter, a professional Simon Says caller, and a professional puppeteer.

TO TELL THE TRUTH, l-r: Nikki Glaser, Adam Rodriguez, Lil Rel Howery, Anthony Anderson (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)

For the TV appearance, Nikki of Not Safe with Nikki Glaser fame, rocks a hot pink plunging pant suit with a pair of snakeskin ankle boots.

You can see more of Nikki in Nicholas Cage’s new Netflix documentary series The History of Swear Words. See below.

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before black-ish at 9 pm, and its spin-off series mixed-ish at 9:30 pm.