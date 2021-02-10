Shaunie O’Neal Skis In Utah, Drips In Metallic Snowsuit, Fits Like a Glove

Shaunie O’Neal, ex-wife of NBA basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, is back on VH1 for Season 9 of her popular reality show Basketball Wives.

In the season premiere, while Feby Torres talks about her new man with Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie spends time with her five kids, including her eldest Miles and her youngest MeArah.

Right before the premiere, in January, Shaunie shared the gorgeous photos below from their ski trip together.

They hit the ski slopes of Park City, Utah. And Shaunie was hard to miss wearing that bright blue metallic snowsuit. It fits her like a glove!

That snowsuit, which comes with removable arms and legs, is by Club Exx, a clothing line that promotes itself as “the sikkest in rave and club fashion.”

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1, right before My Celebrity Dream Wedding at 9 pm.