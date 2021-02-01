Rob Lowe Buys 95-Year-Old House For $13 Million, Citrus Trees Included

FOX is promoting its first 9-1-1 franchise crossover. On the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode ‘Hold the Line,’ a dangerous wildfire spreads across Texas. Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 receive help from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles as featured on the original 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett.

When not filming 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe has been busy moving.

He and his wife Sheryl Berkoff recently sold their giant estate for $45 million (photo above) and bought a 95-year-old house in the same town (Montecito, California) for $13 million.

The new 5-bedroom, 6 bathroom house (see below) comes with 6.7-acres of land including citrus trees and eucalyptus trees.

While moving out of his old house, Rob Lowe says he’s “literally” just like Steve Martin in The Jerk, as seen in the video below.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right after 9-1-1 at 8 pm.