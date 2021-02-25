Reba McEntire Dating ‘Young Sheldon’ Principal Petersen In Real Life

In the Young Sheldon episode ‘Crappy Frozen Ice Cream and an Organ Grinder’s Monkey,’ while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his father dine with President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) and a university benefactor, his Meemaw (Annie Potts) dines with Missy’s baseball coach Dale (Craig T. Nelson, Coach) and his ex-wife June (Reba McEntire) who convinces Meemaw to attend their son’s wedding.

CBS describes Reba McEntire as a “multi-media entertainment mogul.” Over the years, Reba has won three Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her starring role in the sitcom Reba. Her net worth is estimated at $95 million.

In real life, the 65-year-old red-head is dating actor Rex Linn who plays Principal Petersen on Young Sheldon! She calls him “My sugar tot!”

Rex is also well-known for his TV roles on Better Call Saul (Kevin Wachtell), Nashville (Bill Lexington), CSI: Miami (Frank Tripp), and in several films including Rush Hour (Agent Whitney) and Wyatt Earp (Frank McLaury), among many others.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 8:30 pm.