‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Flaunts Lil Tiny Waist In Bikini

On Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the high scoiety ladies celebrate each other’s birthday during the global pandemic. Before the Southern Belles go on a (local) road trip to Grapevine to celebrate Brandi Redmond‘s birthday (pickle shots and paddle spanking included), the ladies celebrated Kary Brittingham‘s 50th birthday in style.

For Kary’s birthday, Stephanie Hollman flaunted her “lil tiny waist” in a cute tie-dye bikini as seen above. P.S. That gorgeous white coverup is available on Revolve.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.