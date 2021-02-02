Real Housewives of Dallas Do “Pickle Shots,” Get Spanked With Wooden Paddle

On The Real Housewives of Dallas episode ‘Sour Grapes,’ Brandi Redmond’s birthday trip to Grapevine continues as D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham spar over their fractured friendship.

On a more fun note, while visiting a local bar where “pickle shots” flow, Brandi stands on top of a table and teaches the ladies some signature dance moves — “how to pop their booty”. See video below.

Oh, and while visiting a souvenir shop, Stephanie Hollman is inspired to go on a spanking spree with a wooden paddle. See video above.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.