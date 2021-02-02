Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Real Housewives of Dallas Do “Pickle Shots,” Get Spanked With Wooden Paddle

by in Culture, Real Housewives | February 2, 2021

Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 (Bravo)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS Season:5: (l-r) Kary Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, D'Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond, Kameron Westcott, Tiffany Moon (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo)

On The Real Housewives of Dallas episode ‘Sour Grapes,’ Brandi Redmond’s birthday trip to Grapevine continues as D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham spar over their fractured friendship.

Tiffany wears a cute
short set like this

On a more fun note, while visiting a local bar where “pickle shots” flow, Brandi stands on top of a table and teaches the ladies some signature dance moves — “how to pop their booty”. See video below.

Oh, and while visiting a souvenir shop, Stephanie Hollman is inspired to go on a spanking spree with a wooden paddle. See video above.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. [Related: ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Stephanie Hollman Flaunts Lil Tiny Waist In Bikini]

Simple Share Buttons