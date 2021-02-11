Paul Reubens Vies For $1 Million on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, “Surreal” at 68

On the series premiere on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome three comedians to the wheel: Joel McHale (Talk Soup), Nicole Byer (Loosely Exactly Nicole), and the one and only Paul Reubens, best known for his lovable comical character Pee-wee Herman.

Paul Reubens on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE (ABC/Christopher Willard)

As seen in the photo above, Paul vies for the $1 million prize. The 68-year-old is playing for the non-profit organization Feeding America.

Paul says he said yes to participating on Wheel of Fortune “quicker than I think anything I’ve ever said yes to in my entire career.” He added, “It’s surreal being here.” He says the experience is “like a dream.”

Paul has recently landed dramatic roles on TV shows including The Conners (Sandy Bitensky), Gotham (Penguin’s father Elijah Van Dahl), and The Blacklist (Mr. Vargas), among others.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC,