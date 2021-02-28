NCIS LA’s Bar Paly Flaunts “Odd Color” Bikini, “To All the Dirty Minds Out There”

In the NCIS: Los Angeles episode ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,’ while Nell (Renée Felice Smith) keeps Callen (Chris O’Donnell) in the dark about the team’s search for Katya, Callen tracks down the person tailing him in a remote location teeming with Russians… and has a face to face with Anna (Bar Paly).

When not filming NCIS: Los Angeles, the gorgeous Israeli-American actress/model Bar Paly enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the patriotic pic above.

In the photo series above, Bar says she was riding though South America when she decided to “take a dip with the horses” but didn’t have a full swimsuit with her. She explains “to all the dirty minds out there” that she does have bottoms on, “they just happen to be an odd color, get over it.”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS, right before NCIS: New Orleans at 10 pm.