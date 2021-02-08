Malin Akerman Flaunts Fierce Peek-a-Boo Bikini Pic, ‘To Tell the Truth’

On Season 6 of the game show To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes three fun celebrities to the set: Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood), Joel McHale (Card Sharks), and the gorgeous Malin Akerman.

As an actress, Malin is known for her roles on Billions (Lara Axelrod), Childrens Hospital (Dr. Valerine Flame), and in films including Chick Fight (Anna), Wanderlust (Eva), Couples Retreat (Ronnie), Watchmen (Laurie Jupiter/Silk Spectre II), 27 Dresses (Tess), and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (Liane), among others.

Before she became an actress, Malin was a model. She was discovered by Ford Models in a shopping mall at the age of 16. As an adult, Malin posed provocatively on the job as seen in the stunning bikini bottom photo she shared just a few days before her To Tell the Truth appearance. She captioned it: “Feelin fierce.”

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before black-ish at 9 pm and mixed-ish at 9:30 pm.