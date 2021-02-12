Little Women ATL: Tanya Is Back! Shocks Juicy at Burlesque Party Shop

In the Little Women: Atlanta episode ‘Spiritual Smackdown,’ while the management skills of Minnie come into question, Abira invites Juicy to go shopping at a local boutique so they can all get their sexy on.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Abira is planning a burlesque-themed birthday party for herself.

The soon-to-be 34 year old tells the store salesperson, “I’m lookin’ for something sexy.” And she’s come to the right place, it seems.

Abira is throwing the party “so we can all show off our sexy confident sides, shake our booties and get loose.”

When Tanya quietly enters the shop (looking cute in a yellow cross-wrap top) and sneaks up on Juicy, Juicy turns and asks with surprise, “Hey what are you doing here?” Tanya says “Abira wanted me to shock you.” Well, it worked!

Tanya proclaims that she’s back and explains that after taking some time off to be with her kids, she’s moved back to the ATL and says, “I’m ready to turn up with my girls again, just like old times.”

