Little Women ATL: Bri Spills Tea on Emily, “I Blocked Her on Everything”

On the Little Women: Atlanta episode ‘A Life Worth Celebrating,’ after losing their sister Minnie, the Atlanta ladies come together to honor and celebrate her life. As the girls mourn their beloved friend, Juicy reconnects with Bri, who looks put-together in a classy blue bandeau, big hoop earrings and a delicate lace choker.

In sneak peek video below, Bri reveals that she’s still working on her music but on her own. Juicy is surprised to hear Bri’s working on a solo career — for as long as Juicy has known Bri she’s always performed as Left Cheek of The Cheeks with Emily aka Right Cheek. Bri tells Juicy, “Times have changed.”

Juicy tells the viewers at home, “Grab some honey because I’m about to make Bri spill some tea.” Juicy didn’t have to press too hard. Bri says of her former music partner “Right Cheek” Emily, “We’re not friends no more.”

When Juicy guesses that Emily was trying to sleep with Bri’s man, Bri takes a pregnant pause to consider Juicy’s assumption, then laughs and says no: “She wouldn’t be alive if she did that.”

Bri goes on to explain the day she realized their singing partnership was over. “I washed my hands and blocked her on everything.”

Little Women: Atlanta airs Fridays at 9 pm on Lifetime.