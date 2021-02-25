Law & Order SVU: Kat’s Gorgeous Cousin Wears Designer Macro Zip Dress at Precinct

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘The Only Way Out Is Through,’ while NYPD Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hagitary) helps two sisters, Aneeka and Imani Coleman (Crystal Lucas-Perry, Sydney Elise Johnson), get closure from a harrowing childhood assault, Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin (Jamie Gray Hyder) helps her cousin Lily Bustani (Nicola Rossi) who has asked for her help.
At the precinct, Lily — who wears a chic black dress with a “macro” gold zip by designer Moschino — tells her story to her cousin Kat and Detective Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).
In the sneak peek video below, when Lily faces her alleged assaulter at the precinct, she tells him, “I said stop,” to which he says with a stone-cold face, “I didn’t hear that.”
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Superstore at 8 pm.