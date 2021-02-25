Law & Order SVU: Kat’s Gorgeous Cousin Wears Designer Macro Zip Dress at Precinct

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘The Only Way Out Is Through,’ while NYPD Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hagitary) helps two sisters, Aneeka and Imani Coleman (Crystal Lucas-Perry, Sydney Elise Johnson), get closure from a harrowing childhood assault, Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin (Jamie Gray Hyder) helps her cousin Lily Bustani (Nicola Rossi) who has asked for her help.

LAW & ORDER: SVU: Nicola Rossi, Jamie Gray Hyder (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

At the precinct, Lily — who wears a chic black dress with a “macro” gold zip by designer Moschino — tells her story to her cousin Kat and Detective Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

LAW & ORDER: SVU: Nicola Rossi, Jamie Gray Hyder, Peter Scanavino (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

In the sneak peek video below, when Lily faces her alleged assaulter at the precinct, she tells him, “I said stop,” to which he says with a stone-cold face, “I didn’t hear that.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Superstore at 8 pm.