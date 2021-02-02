Kate Beckinsale’s Gorgeous “Twin” Daughter Turns 22 — “Sly Dog”

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (The Widow) is the mother of 22-year-old Lily Mo Sheen. Lily’s father is Kate’s ex, actor Michael Sheen, who currently stars in the FOX TV series Prodigal Son as an institutionalized serial killer. Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen were in a relationship for eight years: from 1995 to 2003.

When Lily turned 22, Kate shared the photo above and referred to her daughter as a “sly dog” and “the best person ever invented.” Kate, who is now 47, was 25 when she had Lily Mo Sheen.

Like her mom, Lily looks great in a bikini (as seen in photos below).

Kate Beckinsale will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action-comedy film Jolt with Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox and Stanley Tucci. She plays a female bouncer with a dangerous anger-management problem which “she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.” But when her boyfriend turns up murdered, the vest gets in the way of her “revenge-fueled rampage.”