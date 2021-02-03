Holly Robinson Peete Teases “I Love Trash’ Street Gang Video

Actress Holly Robinson Peete joined the cast of the popular family sitcom American Housewife with star Katy Nixon (Katie Otto). On Season 5, Holly’s character Tami — Katie’s mentor and good friend — moves to Westport, Connecticut, which Katie couldn’t be more excited about.

When not filming American Housewife, Holly spends time with her family and promotes projects she cares about including the upcoming movie about Sesame Street titled Street Gang Movie.

Holly’s late father Matt Robinson who played the original Gordon was an early contributor to the educational show for children on Public Broadcasting System (PBS).

In the clip above, Gordon encourages the Muppet puppet Oscar the Grouch to sing what later becomes Oscar’s iconic song, “I Love Trash.” And yes, Oscar was originally orange not green!

With the video above, Holly sent congratulations to Street Gang Movie team for their Sundance Festival premiere and thanked them for acknowledging her father’s early contributions. HBO is expected to broadcast the film later in 2021.

American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 8:30 pm on ABC, right after The Goldbergs at 8 pm.