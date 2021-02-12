‘Galentine’s Day Nightmare’ Lesson: Don’t Sleep With Boss’s Husband

The protagonist in the Lifetime movie Galentine’s Day Nightmare is single professional Claire Donahue (Camille Stopps). The day before Valentine’s, she and a group of her equally gorgeous and garrulous girlfriends go out for a night on the town.

Claire thinks she hit gold when she meets Brian (Anthony Grant) but then discovers he’s married to her boss Margaret Coleman (Karen Cliche).

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Brian (unbeknownst to Clair) watches Claire at work via her desktop cam, so when she discovers the truth, Brian puts his wedding ring back on.

When Margaret turns up murdered, guess who becomes the number one suspect!

Galentine’s Day Nightmare premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, February 12 at 8 pm.