Cheryl Hines on ‘To Tell the Truth’ Married to Kennedy Who’s Banned From Instagram

On this week’s episode of the game show To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes three new funny celebs to the stage: Brad Garrett (Everyone Loves Raymond), Donald Faison (Scrubs), and Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm). The celebs have to identify the real rock ‘n’ roll fashion designer, a professional line sitter, and a top finger tutter, among others.

On Curb Your Enthusiasm, Cheryl plays Larry David‘s wife Cheryl. In real life she’s married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (son of the late Senator Bobby Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy), who was recently banned from Instagram for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on ABC.