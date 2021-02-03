Camila Mendes Flaunts A LOT of Skin at Riverdale Graduation

In the Riverdale episode ‘Chapter Seventy-Nine: Graduation,’ with the big day right around the corner, the gang considers their next steps beyond Riverdale High. While Archie (KJ Apa) finds out whether he’ll be able to graduate with everyone, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) plan some of the festivities surrounding the procession.



l-r: Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes on Riverdale, photo: The CW Network

As seen in the photo above, both gorgeous young women wear totally different outfits for the job at hand.

While Betty shows up at the football field in green corduroy overalls and a floral turtleneck, Veronica rocks a polka dot crop top set that won’t be easy to forget.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Nancy Drew at 9 pm.