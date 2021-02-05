‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Pours Into Bridget Moynahan’s Curvy Little Black Dress

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘The New Normal,’ while NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) deals with a police captain who’s losing his grip over his precinct and married cops Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) deal with a ride-a-long social worker, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) weighs the consequences of a dangerous criminal’s release under new bail laws.

When not filming Blue Bloods, real-life mom Bridget spends time with her family but apparently doesn’t neglect her TV daughter in real-life either.

When Blue Bloods actress Sami Gayle (who plays Erin’s daughter Nikki) turned 25 years old, she poured into a slinky and slightly see-thru little black dress and said it came from Bridget Moynaham’s “most incredible” closet!

In the photo above (taken in 2017), Sami celebrates her birthday (January 22) with her TV granddad Tom Selleck, who turned 76 on January 29.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm and MacGyver at 8 pm.