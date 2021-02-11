Ben Stiller’s Sister Plays Catholic Nun on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

On the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode ‘Remember Me In Quarantine,’ the SVU questions a group of college roommates when one of them goes missing during COVID-19 lockdown.

Amy Stiller as Sister Vita on Law & Order: SVU (NBC screengrab)

Harry, “Sexy Lexy’s” roommate, is a suspect. During the investigation, SVU is led to Sister Vita, a nun who works at the Immaculate Conception Rescue Center in Midtown Manhattan. See photo above.

Sister Vita — who’s wearing Sexy Lexy’s red sweater — is portrayed by Amy Stiller, big sister of Ben Stiller, and daughter of the late great comedic actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Amy Stiller, 59, is known for her roles on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Mrs. Fulber), Divorce (Gwen), and in many of her brother’s films including Zoolander 2 (Mom tourist), The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Rich’s friend’s mom), Little Fockers (Kristen), and The Cable Guy (Matthew Broderick’s secretary), among others. Amy made her acting debut in the 1970 film Loves and Other Strangers with her mother.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Thursdays at 9 pm on NBC.