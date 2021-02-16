Bellamy Young Reveals Gorgeous Greek Goddess Skin on ‘Prodigal Son’

On the Prodigal Son episode ‘Head Case,’ while the team investigates the murder of an architect who was renovating a presumed haunted hotel, Bright (Tom Payne) is knocked out and falls into an elevator shaft. While trapped and unconscious, Bright imagines an alternate reality, one where he leads a relatively normal life in which his father (Michael Sheen) is not a serial killer.
Bright’s mother Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young) appears like a Greek goddess in a gorgeous olive green one-shoulder tunic dress that reveals her flawless, marblesque ivory skin, as seen in the stunning photos above and below.
Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX.