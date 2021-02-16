Bellamy Young Reveals Gorgeous Greek Goddess Skin on ‘Prodigal Son’

On the Prodigal Son episode ‘Head Case,’ while the team investigates the murder of an architect who was renovating a presumed haunted hotel, Bright (Tom Payne) is knocked out and falls into an elevator shaft. While trapped and unconscious, Bright imagines an alternate reality, one where he leads a relatively normal life in which his father (Michael Sheen) is not a serial killer.

PRODIGAL SON: L-R: Tom Payne, Bellamy Young, Michael Sheen (Phil Caruso/FOX)

Bright’s mother Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young) appears like a Greek goddess in a gorgeous olive green one-shoulder tunic dress that reveals her flawless, marblesque ivory skin, as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

Bellamy Young in the “Head Case” episode of PRODIGAL SON (Phil Caruso/FOX)

PRODIGAL SON: L-R: Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen (Phil Caruso/FOX)

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX.