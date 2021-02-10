‘Basketball Wives’ Malaysia Pargo Literally Wraps Herself In Money, Sells Out

When not filming Season 9 of Basketball Wives with Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams and Feby Torres, mother of three Malaysia Pargo is promoting her Vanity World clothing collection.

Malaysia wowed her millions of fans on social media when she modeled the money print two-piece set — a sheer blouse and tights (with a large Gucci belt) — as seen above and below. As one fan wrote: “you ain’t playin.”

Malaysia’s Basketball Wives co-star Kristen Scott approved of the look with three heart-eyed emojis.

The set sold out on her website but there are similar money print clothing including short jumpsuits and corsets! available on line.

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1, right before My Celebrity Dream Wedding at 9 pm.