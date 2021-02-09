‘Basketball Wives’ Kristen Scott Flaunts Curves In String Bikinis, “OMG Pressure”

Basketball Wives returns to VH1 for Season 9 with Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, Malaysia Pargo, Feby Torres, and Kristen Scott, among others.

The wife of Thomas Scott (NBA executive and son of NBA legend Byron Scott) has been busy this year. When not filming with the ladies, she’s been flaunting her bikini-ready body as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Kristen captioned the bikini pic above “Best curve” and her Basketball Wives co-star Malaysia replied: “omg pressure.”

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1, right before My Celebrity Dream Wedding at 9 pm.