‘Basketball Wives’ Feby Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, Reveals Weight Gaining Secret

The glamorous and often cantankerous Basketball Wives — including executive producer Shaunie O’Neal (ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal) — are back for Season 9.

In the season premiere, while Evelyn Lozada tries to broker a peace treaty between Jackie Christie and Malaysia Pargo, Feby Torres flaunts a new boyfriend, retired NFL star Damien Berry. (Feby used to date NBA basketball player Lance Stephenson who famously blew in the ear of LeBron James.)

Based on the tiny string bikini video above, the 2020 summer of quarantine has treated Feby well.

She’s flaunting a “quarantine glow” in that itsy bitsy neon/leopard two-piece and revealed her “secret to gaining weight” in her bio. She added the hashtag #naturalgain.

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1, right before My Celebrity Dream Wedding at 9 pm.