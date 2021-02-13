Are CINNIHEARTS Valentine’s Candy In ‘Playing Cupid’ Hallmark Movie Real?

The female protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Playing Cupid is school teacher Kerri Fox (Laura Vandervoort). When one of her students, 13-year-old Clara (Mia Quaranta De La Rosa), launches a matchmaking business as a school project, Clara sees potential love between Ms. Fox and her handsome father, restauranteur/chef David (Nicholas Gonzalez).

Vandervoort and Cinnihearts, Playing Cupid (Hallmark/Crown)

Kerri and David don’t see eye-to-eye in the beginning but eventually — while munching on the “tangy sugar treats” known as Cinnihearts — they let down their guards and fall in love.

The film is being promoted as “a modern-day Emma” the classic novel by Jane Austen.

The Playing Cupid movie script is based on the modern romance novel of the same title by Jenny Meyerhoff.

Cinnihearts on ‘Playing Cupid’ (Hallmark/Crown Media photo)

Alas, there’s no trace of a Cinnihearts candy brand online although in downtown Duncan, British Columbia (many Hallmark movies are filmed in BC!) you can buy a pastry version called “mini cinni hearts” and beautiful “baby cakes” (as seen in the photos below) at Duncan Garage Café & Bakery.

Playing Cupid premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 13 at 9 pm.