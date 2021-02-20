20/20: Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, 14, Unwraps Mom’s Possessions In Storage Locker

In the 20/20 episode ‘Tragic Beauty,’ cameras follow the 14-year-old daughter of the late iconic bombshell model and reality star Anna Nicole Smith, Dannielynn Birkhead.

They also travel to Los Angeles, where they open a storage locker filled with Anna Nicole’s personal possessions since her death.

It’s the first time Dannielynn (who’s told she looks just like her mother) has seen them.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, the 14-year-old girl with braces and her father, Larry Birkhead, travel to the small town of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent some of her childhood.

The two-hour 20/20 episode airs Friday, February 5 at 9 pm on ABC, right after Shark Tank at 8 pm.