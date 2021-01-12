Who Is TV Morning Show Producer Kelly In ‘A New Year’s Resolution’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie A New Year’s Resolution is TV morning show producer Kelly. Right after making a resolution to say yes more often, she meets a confirmed Yes man (Michael Rady).

Kelly is portrayed by Aimee Teagarden. She’s best known for her roles as Julie Taylor in Friday Night Lights (photo below), and Jenny in Scream 4, among others.

Fun fact: Aimee appears in Demi Lovato’s 2013 music video “Made in the USA.” Watch below.

A New Year’s Resolution is airing again on Hallmark Channel on Tuesday, January 12 at 8 pm.