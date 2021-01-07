Who Is Ted Danson’s Daughter on ‘Mr. Mayor’? The Walking Dead Child Star

On the series premiere of the new sitcom Mr. Mayor written by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), TV legend Ted Danson (Cheers) plays Neil Bremer on his first day as mayor of Los Angeles. Like all people (politically inclined or not), Neil faces challenges at work and at home. His teenage daughter Orly is portrayed by 17-year-old actress Kyla Kenedy.

Kyla is best known for her roles on The Walking Dead (Ryan’s 10-year-old daughter and Lizzie’s little sister Mika Samuels, see photos above below), The Night Shift (Brianna), and Speechless with Minnie Driver (Dylan DiMeo), among others.

Check out Kyla as Dylan on Speechless with guest star Bella Thorne, who plays JJ’s prom date in the video below.

Mr. Mayor airs Thursdays at 8 pm on NBC.