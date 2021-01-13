Who Is Freddie’s Girlfriend Celia on ‘Call Your Mother’? Hint: NYC Ballerina

Actress Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) stars in the new ABC sitcom Call Your Mother as empty-nester Midwestern mom Jean Raines. When she reinserts herself into the lives of her adult children (she flies out to Los Angeles to check on them), her kids realize they might need her help more than they thought. Jean’s son Freddie (Joey Bragg) is dating the gorgeous and gregarious social media influencer Celia.

Celia is portrayed by triple-threat Emma Caymares. The SUNY Purchase graduate launched her stage career with the international tour of West Side Story and joined the contemporary ballet companies Morphoses and Ballet Hispanico.

She’s also known for her roles as Veruca Salt in the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Wendy in Finding Neverland.

Call Your Mother airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, right after The Conners at 9 pm.