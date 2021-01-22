Who Is Russ’s Gorgeous Girlfriend Sophia on ‘MacGyver’?

In the MacGyver episode “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance,” while Mac (Lucas Till), Bozer (Justin Hires) and Riley (Tristin Mays) try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house, Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) prepares for a visit from Sophia. When teased about receiving a “booty call,” Russ says she’s not a booty call but “a dear friend.” Russ’ romantic weekend fling lasts longer when they quarantine together.

Sophia is portrayed by Camilla Arfwedson. The Swedish/British actress now living in Los Angeles is known for her roles on BBC’s Holby City (Zosia), and in films including The Little Stranger (Young Mrs. Ayres) and The Duchess with Keira Knightley (Lady Charlotte), among others.

Americans can see/hear her next on the big screen in the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie (as Linda Perrybottom), which will be released on February 26, 2021.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and Blue Bloods at 10 pm.